GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It took Nicky Delmonico only 43 Major League games to become a fan favorite after his August 1st call-up last year.

Nine home runs and 23 RBI in two months of work will do that.

But it was a rocky road to the South Side for the White Sox slugger, paved with an addiction that almost forced him to give up the game all together.