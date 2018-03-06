‘The Loop’ sold for $21.5M to Christian broadcasting company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One of Chicago's longest running and legendary rock stations is about to go away.

"The Loop" WLUP 97.9 FM has been sold to the Educational Media Foundation, a non-profit Christian broadcasting company, for $21.5 million.

According to Robert Feder, the classic rock station will flip to a noncommercial Christian music format under it's K-Love brand, currently heard on a string of suburban radio stations.

The deal to sell by current owner, Merlin Media, was filed with the FCC Monday.

The station rocked Chicago for over 40 years, and was the home to legends like Johnny B, Steve and Garry, Kevin Matthews -- and many more.

No dates have been announced for the switch.