Person in custody following attempted bank robbery, barricade situation on Northwest Side

CHICAGO -- Police have a person of interest in custody following an attempted bank robbery and barricade situation on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday morning, there was an attempted bank robbery in the 4600 Block of Irving Park Road.

Police then followed the suspect to a house in the 4900 block of West Addison. Police and SWAT responded to the scene as the suspect was barricaded inside.

CTA says 152 Addison buses were also temporarily rerouted in the area.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Chicago police said the person was in custody and that FBI are now leading the investigation

Barricade incident for attempted bank robbery at 4900 W. Addison has concluded and a person of interest is in custody. No injuries reported and investigation will be handed over to @FBIChicago pic.twitter.com/7nBHYhTRo5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 6, 2018

