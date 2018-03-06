Single mom of 6-year-old boy killed in Berwyn crash, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWYN, Ill. — A young mother was killed in a crash early Tuesday as she drove to work in Berwyn.

Police have not yet released the woman's name pending family notification — but did say the victim was a 25-year-old single mother who leaves behind a 6-year-old son.

The woman was driving west on Ogden Avenue near Ridgeland Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday when another vehicle heading eastbound on the same road crossed the center line and slammed into the victim's car head-on, police said.

Berwyn Police Chief Mike Cimaglia called the crash "horrific" and "terrible" and said he believes the car that caused the crash was speeding.

According to authorities, the woman was driving to work. She was alone in her car and died on the scene.

Two others were taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries: the 29-year-old man driving the car that caused the collision and his female passenger, believed to be in her early 20s.

Police are working to reconstruct the crash and determine the vehicles' speeds. Officials are also asking local businesses for surveillance footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.