‘Shape of Water’ actor Michael Shannon watched Oscars at Chicago dive bar

CHICAGO — How do stars of Oscar-nominated movies who are “not” nominated watch the Academy Awards?

Chicago native Michael Shannon had a major role in the Academy Award-winning Best Picture of the Year, “The Shape of Water.” He watched from the Old Town Ale House, 219 W. North Ave., just down the street from his Red Orchid Theatre on Wells Street that he’s been a part of for years.

Bruce Elliott, the owner of Old Town Ale House, tweeted a photo of the actor watching the Oscars at the bar.

“Michael Shannon watching the film he starred in, ‘Shape of Water,’ win Best Picture while sitting in the Old Town Ale House,” Elliott said. “No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course the juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing. Where else would you want to spend Oscar night?”

Michael Shannon watching the film he starred in, "Shape of Water", win best picture while sitting in the Old Town Ale House. No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course the juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing. Where else would you want to spend Oscar night? pic.twitter.com/WAC6uc6guZ — Bruce Elliott (@GeriatricGenius) March 6, 2018

In addition to Best Picture, ” The Shape of Water” also won Oscars for Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Director — Guillermo del Toro.