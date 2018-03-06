× 76-year-old man missing from Round Lake Park

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. — Police in Round Lake Park are asking the public for help in finding a 76-year-old man.

Dale Kropke was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. He was believed to be on his way to a medical appointment in Libertyville.

He drives a gold 2010 Toyota Prius, license plate “BANI1.”

Kropke uses a walker. He is six-feet tall and weighs 215 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, please call police.