For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Scattered snow showers; Breezy, cold temps
-
Snow moving through area, cold, chilly temps
-
Cold temps on the way, light snow possible
-
Rain, snow, colder temps on the way
-
After mild temps, rain could turn to snow Thursday
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
-
Cold rain, wind-driven wet snow possible
-
Temps in 30s, occasional light snow
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
Bitter cold temps continue
-
Rain, mild temps ahead
-
-
Warmer temps, heavy rain on the way
-
Cold temps continue, weekend snow possible
-
Rain, chilly temps early next week; Mild Sunday