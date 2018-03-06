Ricky O’Donnell talks Bulls and College Hoops on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a busy time a year for Tuesday's first guest on Sports Feed.

First off, the Bulls are wrapping up their first season of rebuilding and it's been an interesting ride at times since October. Starting with the Bobby Portis punch to the face of Nikola Mirotic, the bad start, the December win streak, Niko's trade, then the playing of the young players, the franchise continues to be good for a story.

Plus the March Madness is just about a week away, and while there is drama surrounding that, there is also a lot of talk about reform when it comes to the NCAA.

That gave Ricky O'Donnell a lot to discuss on Tuesday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. The SB Nation Bulls writer and College Basketball editor delved into both topics at length, and you can watch the discussion in the video above or below.