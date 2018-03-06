Midday Fix: Lymphoma Research Foundation benefit concert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Donna Defronzo, DPM – Team LRF Fundraiser

Rose Colella – Lymphoma Research Foundation Ambassador

www.lymphoma.org

Event:

Team LRF presents Dr. Bombay at the newly renovated Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. – 2401 North Lake Shore Drive. Tickets are $20, and proceeds will support the Lymphoma Research Foundation and its mission of eradicating lymphoma and serving those touched by this disease.

Lymphoma.org/FundraiseYourWay - search for "Donna Landsman"

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-bombay-theater-on-the-lake-show-for-lymphoma-research-foundation-tickets-4254582771