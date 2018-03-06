× Matt Forte plans to officially retire as a member of the Bears

CHICAGO – From the moment he announced his retirement on Twitter, it was expected that he would find a way to officially finish his career where he started.

On Monday, Matt Forte was 100 percent sure that would happen

After announcing his intention on NBC Sports Chicago, the running back later had a post on Instagram that he will sign a one-day contract with the Bears to officially retire with the team.

No announcement has been made by the Bears as to when this might occur, but it’s far from a surprise.

Forte spend eight of his ten NFL seasons in Chicago where he made a name for himself with his versatility and durability.

Drafted by the Bears in 2008 out of Tulane, he rushed for 8,602 yards with a 4.2 yards-per-carry average with 45 touchdowns on the ground. Five times he rushed for over 1,000 yards and broke the team’s rookie rushing record with 1,238 yards in 2008.

Along with this rushing, Forte made some history as a receiver as he caught 487 passes during his eight years with the Bears. That’s good enough for second All-Time in franchise history behind Walter Payton, as he compiled 4,116 yards and 19 touchdowns on receptions. His 102 catches in 2014 broke the NFL record for a running back that was previously held by Larry Centers, who had 101 with the Cardinals in 1995.

During his time in Chicago, he was also quite durable, missing just eight games in his eight years with the Bears.

Forte was released by the Bears after the 2015 season and signed with the Jets, where he played for two seasons. He finished his career with 9,796 yards with 54 touchdowns on the ground with 554 catches with 4,672 yards and 21 scores.