Man arrested after bobcat found living in Orland Park

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a tip led police to a bobcat living inside an industrial park office in the suburbs.

Lynxie the bobcat’s owner, Philip Giese, was arrested Feb. 28 in Orland Park in the 7000 block of West 157th Street, according to the Daily Southtown.

The two were discovered inside the office late last month along with loaded handguns, dozens of rounds of ammo and drug paraphernalia.

It’s legal to own a bobcat in the state of Illinois with a permit, but Lynxie’s owner did not have one. He is also a convicted felon.

Lynxie was taken to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Officials said there was no sign Lynxie was being abused.

Giese faces two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and was cited for alleged possession of a wild animal.

Lynxie was found with cat toys, a large litter box and climbing tree for cats.