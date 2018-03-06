Lunchbreak: Corned beef and cabbage

The Kerryman
661 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 335-8121
Event:
The Kerryman will host their annual Parade Day Party on Saturday, March 17 from 8-11 a.m. “Paddy Package” tickets are available for $45, and include all draft beers, well liquors, Bloody Marys, and an Irish Breakfast Roll. Additional table reservations and add-ons are also available. Tickets and table reservations can be purchased at thekerrymanchicago.com
Recipe:
Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage - Serves 6 ppl
Ingredient List
8 lbs Beef Brisket
Water
1 bottle of Harp Lager
¼ Cup Pickling Spice (can buy in store)
2 Heads Cabbage (Cut in ¼ and stem removed)
3 Large Carrots (Peeled and diced)
12 Yukon Gold Potatoes (Boiled until fork tender)
1 Stick of Butter
1 Onion Diced
¼ Cup All Purpose Flour
2 Cups Heavy Cream
2 T Chopped Parsley
Salt and White Pepper to taste
Step 1: Place Beef brisket in a 14-16qt stock pot, add the harp lager and pickling spice; fill with enough water to completely cover the brisket. Cook for 6 hours on low heat, you want the liquid at a slow bubble.
Step 2 : Boil cabbage, carrots and potatoes together until tender (in another pot). Hint: Use a little of the liquid from the beef brisket for added flavor.
Step 3: To make the sauce, start with melting the butter and cooking the onions until translucent (in another pan). Add the flour and mix into a paste. Slowly add the cream and whisk until smooth. This must come to a simmer for the proper thickening. Finish with the chopped parsley and season with salt and white pepper.
Step 4: To serve, slice up the brisket and place on a bed of cabbage, carrots and potatoes. Pour the sauce over the top and serve immediately.