Lunchbreak: Corned beef and cabbage

Chef Damien Moloney

The Kerryman

661 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 335-8121

www.thekerrymanchicago.com

Event:

The Kerryman will host their annual Parade Day Party on Saturday, March 17 from 8-11 a.m. “Paddy Package” tickets are available for $45, and include all draft beers, well liquors, Bloody Marys, and an Irish Breakfast Roll. Additional table reservations and add-ons are also available. Tickets and table reservations can be purchased at thekerrymanchicago.com

Recipe:

Traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage - Serves 6 ppl

Ingredient List

8 lbs Beef Brisket

Water

1 bottle of Harp Lager

¼ Cup Pickling Spice (can buy in store)

2 Heads Cabbage (Cut in ¼ and stem removed)

3 Large Carrots (Peeled and diced)

12 Yukon Gold Potatoes (Boiled until fork tender)

1 Stick of Butter

1 Onion Diced

¼ Cup All Purpose Flour

2 Cups Heavy Cream

2 T Chopped Parsley

Salt and White Pepper to taste

Step 1: Place Beef brisket in a 14-16qt stock pot, add the harp lager and pickling spice; fill with enough water to completely cover the brisket. Cook for 6 hours on low heat, you want the liquid at a slow bubble.

Step 2 : Boil cabbage, carrots and potatoes together until tender (in another pot). Hint: Use a little of the liquid from the beef brisket for added flavor.

Step 3: To make the sauce, start with melting the butter and cooking the onions until translucent (in another pan). Add the flour and mix into a paste. Slowly add the cream and whisk until smooth. This must come to a simmer for the proper thickening. Finish with the chopped parsley and season with salt and white pepper.

Step 4: To serve, slice up the brisket and place on a bed of cabbage, carrots and potatoes. Pour the sauce over the top and serve immediately.