Bryan Adams joined us on the Morning Show today to talk about the upcoming musical adaptation of the hit film, "Pretty Woman". Adams composed the music and lyrics to the musical with longtime songwriting partner, Jim Vallance. "Pretty Women: The Musical" will be playing at the Oriental Theatre March 13th - April 15th.
Legendary Musician Bryan Adams Stops By!
-
Orny Adams discusses comedy career
-
British alternative band performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Local 13-year-old discusses leading role in ‘Phantom’ sequel ‘Love Never Dies’
-
Live music from Adam Ness
-
Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge talk about new Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Sports Feed
-
-
Oklahoma dentist accused of killing mistress’ son, ordering hit on her from jail
-
‘M*A*S*H’ actor David Ogden Stiers dies at 75
-
Police warn of group of men robbing victims in CTA pedestrian tunnels
-
Reliever Wade Davis, Rockies agree to 3-year deal
-
20-year-old Florida man wins $450M Mega Millions prize
-
-
Chance the Rapper surprises students, announces Google’s $1.5M donation to CPS
-
Volunteers help Chicago homeless prepare for freezing temps
-
Illinois GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Durbin should have confronted Trump over comments