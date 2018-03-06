Drew Conner previews the 2018 Chicago Fire season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After a few years of rebuilding their franchise, they finally had a breakthrough.

With new stars like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Nemanja Nikolic, the Fire were near the top of the MLS standings for part of the season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

What does the team have to do to capitalize on the momentum?

Midfielder Drew Conner discussed that and more about the 2018 season for the Fire on Sports Feed Tuesday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He discussed the hopes for the team after a breakthrough season in 2017, his hopes for his own game this year, and a viral Instagram video he posted this past summer.

You can watch Drew's conversation on Tuesday's show in the video above or below.