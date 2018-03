× Chicago area river stages/trends and flood forecasts

The rain/snow mix of up to a quarter-inch in the past 24-hours has slowed the fall and actually caused a few rises on Chicago-area rivers. The Kankakee River in northwest Indiana continues in Moderate flood near Dunns Bridge and Kouts and RECORD flood near Shelby. The light green on the highlighted map depicts rivers still in flood.

Below is a listing of area river stages and maximum flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…