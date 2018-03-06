× Bulls and NBA talk about Lopez, Holiday playing time

Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday may be back in the Bulls rotation Wednesday night when the Bulls host the Grizzlies. Yahoo Sports first reported Tuesday night that the NBA and the Bulls were having a dialogue concerning the lack of playing time for both Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday since the All-Star Break. Lopez has not dressed in the last six games, while Holiday has played in just one game. Talks between the Bulls and NBA will reportedly lead to limited roles for Lopez and Holiday the rest of the season.

The NBA Board of Governors voted on rest rules in the offseason after teams were resting multiple players for nationally televised games last season. The Bulls are 1-5 since the All-Star Break.