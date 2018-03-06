Blackhawks grant 12-year-old’s wish to skate, play with the team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A young Blackhawks fan had a very special day with his favorite team thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mason Berg, 12, lives in Midlothian, Ill., and lives with muscular dystrophy. When he was given one wish, he knew immediately what it was going to be.

He wanted to get on the ice and see everybody and meet everybody. He got to spin around the ice with Jonathan Toews and even got into a play fight with Toews when Mason pulled a fast one on Toews.

“We set up a prank and loosened the lid on the water bottle and when he lifted it up, the cap hit him and all the water came down,” he said.

Toews said it was nice to have Mason on the ice and to see the smile on his face.

“I think we'll have to win for him tonight,” Erik Gustafsson said.

Mason and his family will be at Tuesday’s game when the puck drops.

Mason’s parents said his big wish is a dream come true for the whole family.