Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Colorado

* Colorado lost, 4-3, to Nashville at Pepsi Center on Sunday, running its point streak to four straight contests (3-0-1 record). The Avs are 18-8-3 since December 29 (17-16-3 in first 36 games of the season).

* Chicago was doubled up, 6-3, in Anaheim on Sunday, finishing up its four-game road trip with a mark of 1-3-0. The Blackhawks have allowed at least six goals seven times in 2017-18 – tied for second most in the NHL.

* The Avalanche defeated the Blackhawks, 6-3, in these clubs’ first meeting of the season on October 28 at Pepsi Center. Dating to December 31, 2015, Chicago is 6-1-2 in its last nine tilts vs. Colorado overall.

* Nathan MacKinnon had a helper Sunday, giving him six goals and six assists during his current five-game point streak, and 16 points (7G, 9A) in his last seven skates overall. MacKinnon has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last five games vs. Chicago, including two goals and an assist in these clubs’ first meeting of 2017-18.

* Nick Schmaltz lit the lamp twice Sunday, recording his third multi-goal performance of the season, and giving him 20 markers on the season. Schmaltz has two goals and three assists in five career skates against the Avalanche.

* Colorado is the only team in the league without a single skater who has played in every one of the team’s games this season. Chicago has five players who have played in each of the club’s games in 2017-18 (DeBrincat, Kane, Keith, Saad and Toews).