Bears apply the transition tag to cornerback Kyle Fuller

LAKE FOREST – The Bears didn’t go as far as they couldto retain the services of Kyle Fuller, but they’re not going to let him go without a fight.

On Tuesday, the Bears officially place the Transition Tag on the cornerback, opting to use this instead of the Franchise Tag, which would have locked Fuller into a one-year contract worth the average of the top five salaries at his position if the team wasn’t able to reach a long-term deal before July.

This means that the Bears can offer a one-year contract to Fuller that is the average of the top ten cornerback salaries in the NFL. This also allows the team to match any deal that Fuller is offered by another franchise while at the same time retaining the right to elect not to sign him.

While the Bears are still hopeful to strike a long-term deal with Fuller, the cornerback would get a one-year, $12.97 million deal for the 2018 season.

Fuller just finished his fourth year with the Bears and third season on the field since he missed the entire 2016 season due to injury. A first round draft pick in 2014, Fuller finished 2017 with a career-high 69 tackles and 22 passes defended along with two interceptions.