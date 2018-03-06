89-year-old Illinois woman receives her zamboni ride wish

MOLINE, Ill. — An 89-year-old woman from Illinois received her wish to ride a zamboni.

June Rowel has worked at the Tax Slayer Center Sports Arena in Moline for the last 25 years, WHBF reports.

The Quad City Mallard Hockey Team use the arena as their home ice.

June’s late husband Jack used to drive the zamboni during the games, and she said she has always wanted to ride the zamboni.

An occupational therapist set up a ride for June during Sunday’s game.

She said it was an experience she will never forget.