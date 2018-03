× 3 shot in Harvey home

HARVEY, Ill. – Three people were shot in a suburban home Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Three young men were shot while inside a house in the 14700 block of Lexington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Each of them were shot in the leg.

Officials said their ages are currently unknown.

All three are at Ingalls Hospital in good condition.

No further information was provided.