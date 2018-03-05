× Tom Skilling joins Emanuel on ‘Chicago Stories’ podcast

CHICAGO – WGN’s Tom Skilling joined Mayor Rahm Emanuel Monday morning, as a guest on his podcast “Chicago Stories.”

They talked about a range of subjects, including one they are both quite passionate about: Climate change.

“We in the media always talk about giving both sides of the story. There isn’t another side to the story. Climate change is happening. It has profound implications in this country for anybody,” Skilling said.

You can listen to the entire podcast on Friday, March 9 on soundcloud.com/chicagosmayor.