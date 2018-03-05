The tornado of March 4, 1961

Dear Tom,

If my memory serves me right, my grammar school was damaged by a tornado on March 4, 1961. Details?

Thanks,

Walter H. Thompson

Chicago

Dear Walter,

Your memory is correct. An F-2 tornado struck Chicago’s South Side 57 years ago around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 1961. It developed near 91st and Hoyne, cutting a long path of destruction as it moved northeast across the city, finally moving out into Lake Michigan near 68th Street. The tornado killed one, injured 115, damaged or destroyed about 3,000 homes and caused total damages of about $7 million. Two schools, Hookway and Cornell, sustained damage. Several injuries occurred when a cafe near 87th and Loomis was unroofed, trapping a group of diners. A man thrown against a building by the storm was the lone fatality.