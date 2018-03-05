Sunday carryout alcohol sales begin at Indiana stores for first time

INDIANAPOLIS — People streamed into grocery and liquor stores across Indiana on Sunday as they were able to buy carryout alcohol for the first time.

Indiana’s Sunday alcohol sales ban stretched back to the 1800s and often left new residents and visitors to the state bewildered.

Gov. Eric Holcomb joined in the first Sunday purchases, buying some beer from an Indianapolis shop four days after signing the bill allowing alcohol sales noon-8 p.m. on Sundays.

Liquor store owners had long fought adding the seventh day of sales and are taking different business approaches.

The Big Red Liquors chain is offering Sunday discounts on Indiana-made beer, wine and liquor. The Nick’s Liquors chain in northwestern Indiana is choosing to stay closed on Sundays, saying it didn’t expect a big jump in sales.