For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Snow, rain headed toward Chicago area
-
More snow headed toward Chicago area
-
Wet week with mostly mild temps
-
Snow tapering off mid-day Sunday, light snow Monday
-
Rain, snow, colder temps on the way
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
-
After mild temps, rain could turn to snow Thursday
-
Cold rain, wind-driven wet snow possible
-
Warmer temps, heavy rain on the way
-
Narrow band of freezing rain moves off to the east – area rivers remain at bankfull or in flood
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
-
Cold front bring massive drop in temps, winter weather
-
Temps in upper 40s Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
Snow on the way, gradual warmup coming