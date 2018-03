Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Detectives are questioning a person of interest after shots were fired at a Target parking lot in the South Loop.

Police said two men exited a dark colored SUV and started shooting at a dark colored sedan in the parking garage at the Target on the 1100 block of South Clark Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The two men left the scene and no one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.