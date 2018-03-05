Scott Gleeson discusses the upcoming NCAA Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's early in March and the trophies are starting to pop up at arenas around the country.

Some are for the regular seasons while others are from conference tournament championships, which gives the team that gets the title a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Oh, and the selections for the Big Dance are just six days away.

Scott Gleeson of USA Today was on Monday's Sports Feed after the first week of conference tournaments came to an end. The State of Illinois has one team in the tournament after Loyola won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to complete a 28-victory season.

You can watch Scott's discussion on College Basketball with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.