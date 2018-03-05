Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, celebrities surprise theater of unsuspecting moviegoers

LOS ANGELES — Moviegoers that went to see a sneak preview of the movie “A Wrinkle in Time” were surprised by Jimmy Kimmel and a group of A-List celebrities during the 90th Academy Awards show Sunday.

As the show was heading towards a commercial break, Oscar host Kimmel enlisted stars to surprise a movie audience gathered across the street at the TCL Chinese Theater.

“Many of you would not be here without the people you’re thanking, but there’s another group that I think deserves our thanks even more because without them none of us would be here. So I want to thank – I would take a moment to thank the people who actually go to see the movies you make. Tonight we thank the movie going public,” Kimmel said.

Celebrities who volunteered for the surprise included Gal Gadot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong’o, Emily Blunt, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie and Guillermo del Toro.

Kimmel gave the celebrity volunteers baskets of candy, a huge sub sandwich and hot dog cannons that spit out wrapped hotdogs for the audience.

When they all walked into the theater, shouting and applause erupted.

The segment ended with Kimmel grabbing a random audience member, named Mike, and allowed him to introduce the next presenters, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.