Did you miss last week's Morning News hijinks? Don't worry. The old number nine's got you covered. Click the player above for this week's Monday Morning Rewind.
Monday Morning Rewind Vol. 2
-
Monday Morning Rewind Vol. 1
-
Florida school shooter obtained 10 rifles in last year or so, source says
-
Chicago pizza delivery woman moved to tears after church honors her with incredible tip
-
Cold air arrives; Snow possible by week’s end
-
Even with Harden out, Bulls can’t keep pace with the Rockets
-
-
Precipitation has ended, but still some slick spots this morning
-
Anticipate slick spots as lake-effect snow showers affect commute along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline today
-
Army awards medals to JROTC students killed in Florida shooting
-
More accumulating snow on the way – an additional 3 to 6-inches expected Monday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area
-
In need of some good news, Blackhawks will get Artem Anisimov back in the lineup
-
-
Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa exposed to white powder: police
-
Former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy on possible mayoral run, Laquan McDonald case
-
Morning News Team Try Classic Cocktails from Booth One