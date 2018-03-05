Did you miss some of the Morning News hijinks? Don't worry. The old number nine's got you covered. Click the player above for Volume 1 of the Monday Morning Rewind.
Monday Morning Rewind Vol. 1
-
Monday Morning Rewind Vol. 2
-
Anticipate slick spots as lake-effect snow showers affect commute along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline today
-
Chicago pizza delivery woman moved to tears after church honors her with incredible tip
-
Pontiac is ‘coldest spot’ in Chicago area-wide chill this New Years morning
-
Even with Harden out, Bulls can’t keep pace with the Rockets
-
-
Precipitation has ended, but still some slick spots this morning
-
Flurries, snow showers Tuesday morning; Warmup later in week
-
More accumulating snow on the way – an additional 3 to 6-inches expected Monday afternoon/evening across the Chicago area
-
Cold and snow to follow Saturday’s thaw
-
In need of some good news, Blackhawks will get Artem Anisimov back in the lineup
-
-
Donald Trump Jr.’s wife Vanessa exposed to white powder: police
-
Watch the first full trailer for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’
-
Chicago police mum on Friday morning house raid