Lunchbreak: King crab mac & cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Russell Kook, Executive Chef at Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House Chicago

1024 North Rush Street

Chicago, IL 60611

312-640-0999

Recipe:

King Crab Mac & Cheese

Serves 2

1 ounce Andouille pork sausage, sliced into coins

3 cups cooked cavatappi pasta

1 cup fontina cheese sauce (recipe below)

2 ounces king crab meat, cleaned

¼ cup shredded Asiago cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 teaspoon garlic breadcrumbs

In a 10-inch non-stick sauté pan, cook sausage over medium heat for about 1 minute. Add the cooked pasta, cheese sauce and crab and stir to thoroughly combine.

Transfer the mixture to a broiler-safe serving dish and sprinkle the Asiago cheese over the top. Place the dish under the broiler until the cheese turns a golden brown. Garnish with parsley and breadcrumbs and serve.

Fontina Cheese Sauce

Makes 2 cups

½ cup cubed fontina cheese

½ cup cubed gruyere cheese

¼ cup grated Grana Padano cheese

2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Add all cheese to a large glass mixing bowl.

Heat the milk in a small pot. While it warms up, make a roux. Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add flour and whisk continuously to incorporate into the butter. Add the hot milk to the saucepan and stir vigorously so the roux doesn’t clump. Bring the mixture to a boil while continuing to stir with a whisk.

Pour the hot milk mixture over the cheese. Add salt and blend with a hand mixer until smooth.