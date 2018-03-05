Loyola Ramblers back on campus after major victory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO --The drought at Loyola University is finally over. The Loyola Ramblers returned to campus Monday following a major victory. The team took out Illinois State for a chance at the NCAA Tournament--the first time since 1985.

The basketball players got off the bus Monday morning holding a trophy. They’re now champs of the Missouri Valley and students were pumped.

Students were lining up at their school’s bookstore to get some Rambler gear to show off their school spirit.

“As soon as we opened this morning people rushed in to get shirts and scarves which are popular right now. Everything for the win they got yesterday day,” Rhona Thompson, who works at the bookstore, said.

Sister Jean Schmidt has been the chaplain for almost 25 years. She's their No. 1 fan providing prayer, comfort and motivation.

Sister Jean, like many others on campus and off, now look to Sunday for the brackets and where the Ramblers will be placed but wherever and whoever it is, it's good to be part of March Madness.