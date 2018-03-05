× Latest reports – Precipitation over northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana ending for the most part from the west by midnight tonight

The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight (purple-shaded area on map below). Wet snow continues north of Interstate-80 in northeast Illinois this evening with temperatures right at 32-degrees accumulations of 1 to 2-inches have caused slushy/slick spots on highway and local streets/sidewalks resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Scattered rain showers are occurring south of Interstate-80. There could be some remnant drizzle, but for all practical purposes the wet snow/rain will have moved east of Chicago by midnight.

Latest snow reports…

Marengo in McHenry County…1.8-inches

Winnebago in Winnebago County….1.5-inches

Roscoe in Winnebago County… 1.5-inches

Waukegan in Lake County, IL…1.1-inches

St. Charles, Kane Co…0.6-inch