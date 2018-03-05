FeedonThis: As usual, the NFL Combine brings lots of discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When a person co-anchoring the show participated in said event, there will probably be a lot of coverage of it on Sports Feed.

On Monday that was the case as Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed a number of topics from the NFL Combine.

That included the possibility of the Bears taking a receiver with their eighth-overall picks, and whether Calvin Ridley could end up being that guy.

Watch Jarrett and Josh's conversation on that in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two athletes at the combine were selections by Josh and Jarrett for Man Crush Monday as well.

See their selections in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social Fodder featured an interesting yet simple poll put out by the Bears on Monday.

They posted pictures of six NFL Combine prospects and had fans "like" which on they would like to see on the team in 2018.

More on that in the video above.