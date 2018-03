MESA, Ariz. – Anyone in Chicago knows a good parking spot is hard to come by.

Same must be true at spring training. Tommy La Stella has been parking in his bosses’ spots and Monday they go their revenge.

The front office reportedly took his uniform before practice, forcing La Stella to go through drills wearing khakis and a polo shirt.

#Cubs La Stella is wearing khakis and polo shirt instead of his uniform. It's payback by front office because he parks in their spots — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) March 5, 2018

Maddon on front office taking La Stella's uniform and replacing with khakis: "I guess the pants were tight in a crucial area so he had to take scissors to them." — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) March 5, 2018

La Stella has always been pretty good in a pinch, so the fact that the Cubs utility man took the prank in stride shouldn’t come as a surprise.