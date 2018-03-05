× Cab driver charged with sexual abuse of passenger

CHICAGO – A cab driver was charged after officials said he attacked a female passenger.

Murasbek Elchiev, 27, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, sexual abuse and unlawful restraint after an alleged attack on a passenger.

The 24-year-old woman hailed the cab Saturday in the River North area on the 300 block of West Ontario.

During the ride, Elchiev allegedly locked the doors and grabbed the woman, who escaped.

Elchiev was arrested Saturday afternoon when police found him in an O’Hare Airport parking lot.

Elchiev is due in bond court Tuesday.