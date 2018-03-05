× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Boston

* The Celtics had their four-game win streak snapped in Houston on Saturday with a 123-120 loss. Boston has scored 713 points in its last six games, its second most in any six-game span in the last 25 seasons (714 in February 2016).

* Boston’s bench scored 67 points in the loss to Houston, its most bench points in a game this season. Through the end of January, the Celtics’ bench was averaging 32.1 points per game, 23rd most in the NBA. Since the start of February, however, their bench is averaging 42.3 ppg, tied with Miami for the fifth most in basketball.

* The Bulls got their first win in six games on Friday by beating the Mavericks, 108-100. The win marked Chicago’s 16th consecutive game allowing triple-digit points, the longest active streak in the NBA and tied for its longest since 1986-87 (also from January to March, 2016).

* The Bulls have won five consecutive home games over the Celtics dating back to January 3, 2015. It’s tied for Chicago’s longest active home winning streak versus any single opponent (also five straight against Orlando).

* Bobby Portis is averaging 19.8 points per game since the All-Star break, a 7.3 points per game increase over his 12.5 per-game average before the break – it’s the fourth-largest increase in the league (minimum 70 percent team games each split).

* Al Horford is shooting 43.0 percent from three-point range to go along with 7.5 rebounds per game and 4.9 assists per game. Horford is the only player in the NBA this season averaging 7.0+ rebounds per game and 4.0+ assists per game with a 40.0+ three-point percentage (minimum 70 percent team games played).