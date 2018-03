Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--At least one person was shot on the city's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of West Fletcher.

The victim was driven to the Belmont District police station just blocks away.

Investigators surrounded a black SUV in the station parking lot and inspected the car while the victim was taken Illinois Masonic Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.