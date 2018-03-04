× Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow generally north of Interstate-80 Monday afternoon/evening

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the highlighted map) calling for heavy wet snow accumulating 2 to 4-inches across the portion of the Chicago area generally north of Interstate-80 later Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Greatest snowfall looks to occur along and north of the Interstate-88/290 corridor, including Chicago. Snow will move into our region from the west, initially possibly mixed with rain – first spreading over the area along and west of Interstate-39, then the Fox River Valley and finally closer-in across Chicago.

A center of low pressure will move slowly east-southeast out of South Dakota Monday, eventually tracking across northern Illinois Tuesday, with a second round of snow possible later Tuesday into Wednesday.