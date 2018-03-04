× Was this past winter extreme?

Dear Tom,

I’ve heard some people describe this past winter’s temperatures as “extreme.” Would you agree?

— Dirk Peterson

Dear Dirk,

This winter’s temperatures were not extreme, but rather highly variable, consistently flip-flopping between well above- and well below-normal temperature regimes. Overall, winter temperatures averaged about a half degree above normal, while logging a typical nine subzero days and a season’s lowest reading of minus 9. Through Christmas Eve, December was quite mild, averaging nearly five degrees above normal, but then cold weather set in, with temperatures averaging more the 18 degrees below normal through Jan. 7. Readings the rest of January fluctuated between well above and well below normal, with the last two weeks nearly 11 degrees above normal. February followed suit, with a frigid opening two weeks followed very mild closing two weeks.

