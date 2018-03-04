Three teens wounded in West Side shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Three teens were shot on the 4800 block of W. Rice on the West Side Sunday evening, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The group was standing on a sidewalk in the South Austin neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to police. Neighbors say they heard about six shots fired, followed by the teens yelling that they'd been hit.

The 13-year-old girl was wounded in the upper leg, the 13-year-old boy was hit in the left ankle, and the 14-year-old girl was shot in the upper thigh. Neighbors say they believe the victims live in the neighborhood.

All three were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police are looking at two cars and a scooter that was on the ground that may have been involved. Police have no information on the suspects, and don't have anyone in custody yet. Area North detectives are investigating.