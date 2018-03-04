Target announces collaboration with Hunter

Hunter’s iconic rain boots, and other products, are coming to Target stores this spring.

The British brand known for its colorful collection of rain gear has teamed up with the retail giant for a limited time.

According to Target, the Hunter for Target collection is designed for the entire family and will include over 300 items. It will include rain boots, protective outerwear, backpacks and products for the home and outdoors.

While Hunter sells its tall gloss wellies for $150, Target said most of the Hunter for Target products will be under $30. The entire collection has items ranging from $5 to $80.

The collection will be available at select Targets starting Saturday April 14 through June 14, while supplies last.

REDCard holders will have early access on April 7.

For more information, visit corporate.target.com.