Sunday Brunch: Pad Thai from Nude Dude Food

Seth Bradley and Ryan Voorhis from Nude Dude Food, a private catering company, stopped by WGN to share an easy and flavorful Pad Thai recipe.

Pad Thai with chicken

1 1/2 lbs boneless chicken thighs, skin removed and sliced into 1/2 inch cubes

Season well with salt and freshly cracked pepper

1 large (or two smaller) eggs, beaten

Sauce:

2 tablespoons tamarind paste

1/3 cup fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Juice of 2 limes

1 tablespoon sambal hot chili paste

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon corn starch

1 teaspoon ground Thai chili (or more if you like it hotter)

Whisk to combine all ingredients

12 ounces fettuccine sized rice noodles, soak in hot water till desired doneness

Heat a 3 tablespoons of the garlic oil in a wok, till smoking hot, as hot as you can get it. Sear chicken in 2 batches, really letting it caramelize. Our wok gets REALLY hot and sometimes I’ll even just leave the chicken untouched for a minute or two without tossing to make sure it’s getting nice and crusty. Total cooking time for each batch is around 5-6 minutes.

Add more garlic oil if needed, then move chicken off to the sides of the wok and scramble the egg in the middle, mixing quickly. Add drained rice noodles, and sauce and toss it all to combine. I like to let the noodles fry for an additional couple minutes to let the sauce all incorporate and get the noodles to al dente.

Garnish with carrot ribbons, shaved green cabbage, cilantro, toasted peanuts, lime wedges and some green onions tops.

Garlic Oil

2 cups canola or other vegetable oil

10 cloves of garlic smashed

Heat in a small saucepan over medium low heat, add garlic and cook until fragrant and starting to brown, 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature (the garlic will continue to cook after turning off the heat)