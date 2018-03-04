Rita Moreno wears same dress she wore in 1962 to 2018 Oscars

Posted 9:24 PM, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48PM, March 4, 2018

Actress Rita Moreno presents the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON

LOS ANGELES — There is going vintage and then there is Rita Moreno.

The legendary actress donned the same dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962 to Sunday’s 90th Academy Awards.

Moreno wore the black and gold gown when she won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in the musical film “West Side Story.”

11th April 1962: Actress and singer Rita Moreno with American actor George Chakiris at the Oscars award ceremony in Hollywood. Chakiris is holding his Oscar. (Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images)

Moreno is one of only a dozen performers to hold the EGOT designation, having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Earlier the “One Day at a Time” star told E!’s Ryan Seacrest that the skirt was made from a material traditionally used to make Japanese kimonos.

“I thought it would tarnish,” she said. “It’s been hanging in my closet.”