Police searching for 2 people after armed carjacking, police chase

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for two people who they said carjacked a woman at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side and led police on a chase.

The 48-year-old woman was parking her vehicle in the 5900 block of West Giddings just after midnight on Sunday when a person knocked on her window.

The person pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car. Another person got in and the pair drove off.

Moments later, officers saw a vehicle that looked like the stolen car and they chased it.

The suspects crashed into some empty parked cars in the 4600 block of North Central Park and then ran away.

No one was injured.

No one is in custody.