More early voting sites opening for Illinois' primary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Additional voting sites are opening across Illinois for people who want to cast an early ballot for the March 20 primary.

Some early voting locations opened last month. Many more are set to open Monday, offering voting during mornings, evenings and weekends in addition to regular business hours.

Voters will choose the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor, attorney general and many other contested races.

Illinois has an open primary, meaning voters don’t have to belong to a particular party or declare a formal affiliation to cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic contests.

Early voting is intended to increase turnout and reduce lines on Election Day. Voters don’t have to provide a reason why they can’t vote on March 20.

Look up early voting sites in your area on the Illinois Board of Elections’ website.