Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGER'S PARK — Chefs faced off on the North Side Sunday as part of a fundraiser to put food on the table for those in need.

Ameteur chefs competed side-by-side to see whose chili reigns supreme at the Heat It Up! Chili Cook-off in Rogers Park, with all proceeds from the chili cook-off benefiting local farmer's markets and food access programs. The event raises tens of thousands of dollars every year.

WGN's Andrea Darlas has the story.