2 charged after false carjacking report, police say

CICERO, Ill. – Two Chicago residents were charged with making false claims to suburban police, according to officials.

Jeremy Ingram, 25, and Zada Williams, 21, were charged with felony disorderly conduct after police said they falsely claimed their vehicle was carjacked with a 4-year-old in the backseat.

Police said the initial 911 call was made around 1 p.m. Saturday. Ingram and Williams said their car had been carjack at 5011 West Cermak Road in Cicero, Ill.

Police said they responded immediately and searched the area and checked surveillance video at local businesses.

Williams called 911 again to claim that Ingram’s nephew was in the back seat of the car. Police said Williams is the owner of the car.

Police said during the investigation they found an inconsistency in the initial report and the second 911 call made by Williams. Ingram had told police the child was 4, but in the second call, Williams said he was 2.

Police said the two eventually admitted that the information they gave police was false, but that their car had been stolen. They said they lied to create a higher priority search for their stolen car.

The two are due in bond court Monday.