Tyler Smith talks playing pro basketball, new book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Tyler Smith joined WGN Morning News to talk about his new book "Called for Traveling: My Nomadic Life Playing Pro Basketball Around the World."

Smith was a star basketball player at Lake Forest High School.

He also played for Penn State where he battled future NBA star Zach Randolph.

Smith helped Penn State to the 2001 NCAA Sweet 16, when they knocked out North Carolina.

He then played pro ball on four continents, seven countries and 12 teams which led to a lot of funny experiences over 11 years.

His book is available on Amazon.