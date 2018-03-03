Travis Scott shares photo of baby Stormi

Rapper Travis Scott shared one of the first photos of baby Stormi on his Instagram page.

The rapper posted a photo of the baby surrounded by flame emojis with the caption, “Our little rager !!!!”

Our little rager !!!! A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 3, 2018 at 10:37am PST

Scott and reality star Kylie Jenner welcomed Stormi last month after months of speculation that the makeup mogul was pregnant.

Jenner posted a photo of herself holding Stormi on Friday with the caption “my angel baby is 1 month old today.”

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Jenner announced the birth of her child in February along with a video of what her life was like during the nine months of her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she told her millions of followers.

Jenner kept her pregnancy under wraps throughout, refraining from acknowledging it publicly or posting about it on social media, a unique move for a member of one of the internet’s most social-friendly families. Sources close to the family confirmed she was expecting to CNN in September.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner said on Sunday. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Jenner followed the Tweet with a video published to her YouTube channel showing intimate details of her life during the pregnancy.